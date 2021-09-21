'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating

Published: 2:30 PM September 21, 2021

Hong Kong Chinese takeaway in Horsford has been slapped with a one-star hygiene rating - Credit: Google

A Chinese takeaway has been hit with a one-star hygiene rating which it says "came out of the blue" and doesn't reflect their usual standards.

Hong Kong Chinese Takeaway in Holt Road, Horsford on the outskirts of Norwich was slapped with the shoddy rating by Broadland District Council on August 6.

Staff's management of food safety, according to Broadland, requires major improvement, while "improvement" alone is in order for hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Broadland council has refused to share the full report with the Evening News, saying it is against council policy.

A spokesman said: "All the information the public need to know is released online. The specifics of the report are for the council's eyes only while we work with the business to improve standards.

"People can see the one star and make their own judgement."

The takeaway has been told it needs to urgently improve its management of food safety - Credit: Food Standards Agency

You may also want to watch:

Takeaway manager Jason Wong said the rating was "disappointing" and unexpected.

In November 2018, his business secured a "good" rating after bagging a less-than-ideal three star "generally satisfactory rating" the month before.

He explained: "This newest rating was out of the blue for us.

"We are scheduled for a reinspection in a few weeks time and we are confident the inspector will give us a much better score this time round.

"We've taken action on the critiques the inspector made. The cleanliness of the takeaway is of utmost importance to us and we clean it top to bottom every day.

"All food is sourced from reputable suppliers and cooked with care. Our food is delicious and adheres to strict food safety standards.

Hong Kong Chinese takeaway in Horsford has been slapped with a hygiene rating of one by the Food Standards Agency - Credit: Google

"The inspector found fault with some of the appliances like the fridges and the fryer, which were getting a little dated, so we've replaced them.

"We also had a comment on the walls of the kitchen and were told we should have them painted, which we did last week."

Mr Wong said business had not been affected by the terrible rating.

He added: "Loyal customers still come regularly to enjoy our food."