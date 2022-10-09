Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground

A shop outside the city is hoping the issue with tarmac cracking and sinking into the ground is sorted soon - Credit: Archant

A road and car park outside a small village shop is sinking into the ground after years of neglect.

The shop in Cawston is causing grief to customers and drivers alike with its cracked tarmac.

Malde Sanja, who has owned the Premier convenience shop for nearly four years, has seen the road outside degrade.

The 62-year-old said: "When we moved here there was just a little crack in the road - about a metre.

Malde said he wants the issue sorted to "protect his customers and family" - Credit: Archant

"But since then it's got bigger and has moved towards the junction.

"The road and car park is now all uneven and cracked.

"The tarmac is slowly sinking into the ground in multiple spots outside the shop.

"When it rains instead of flowing down into the grates in the road the sunken tarmac fills up with water and causes more issues.

"It makes the shop entrance extremely slippery and unsightly.

Malde Sanja, 62, has owned the shop in Cawston for nearly four years - Credit: Archant

"When it ices over it becomes even more dangerous.

"There's been three of four instances where people have slipped or fallen outside.

"One woman broke her ribs and another person hit their head and it was bleeding.

"I contacted the council about a year ago and then chased them up about three months ago but we haven't heard anything."

Malde said the "tarmac is cracking and has got worse ever since we moved here" - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman, said: "Upon being made aware of concerns such as this we will ensure an inspection of the road is carried out as soon as possible.

"This is to consider the reported defect and check if there is any remedial work necessary.

"The best place people can report highway issues is by visiting: www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwayproblem".

After having no luck getting the area fixed Mr Sanja called on the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign for help.

The Premier convenience shop in Fairfields, Cawston - Credit: Archant

Mr Sanja added: "It's difficult to keep on top of things because it's always so busy in the shop.

"This year when the weather gets colder it's going to cause even more issues.

"I just want it fixed to protect everyone - my customers, family, and myself.

"Over the last three and a half years it's just got worse.

"It needs to be sorted soon."