Fourteen council car parks will see 'worrying' price hikes this month

Parking charges will rise by 33pc for some customers and commuters in the city following new measures from the city council.

Norwich City Council has revealed the price hikes for its multi-storey car parks and pay and display sites.

The council said the changes, which will come in on October 27, have been made after a five-year freeze on the charges.

Fees at the likes of Chantry and Chapelfield East will increase by £5 from £15 for a five-hour stay.

Meanwhile at St Andrews prices have leapt from £6 to £10 for a five hour - or longer - stay.

Evening fares across the council's sites - three multi-storeys and 11 pay and displays - have all risen by 80p.

Some sites however have seen smaller increases - for example Colegate which has increased by just 50p for a longer stay.

The move will impact a total of 3,080 parking bays across Norwich.

The increase is a blow to those who drive to work every day.

Billy Harman drives in from Drayton and parks in Rouen Road daily - which is one of the areas hit by the price hike.

The 27-year-old said: "It's another expense going through the roof.

"I already pay £100 a month on parking alone.

"With the increase it's just more money coming out of my pocket."

Blue badge discounts will remain the same.

The new tariffs are estimated to generate an additional £600,000 a year for council services.

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "No one likes putting costs up but the funding pays for essential services which are facing real terms cuts due to increasing inflation.

"The prices remain competitive with city centre privately-owned car parks and other council car parks in comparable cities.

"We’re also really fortunate that Norwich is well serviced by alternative transportation options such as bus, train, and park and ride services."

Changes to season parking tickets and contract parking agreements have also been changed.

At the likes of St Andrews permit car parking will no longer be offered.

Parking season tickets at the likes of Magdalen Street have also been scrapped - though others have been introduced at the likes of St Giles.

Suffolk's Nicola Louise frequently parks in Norwich for her work as a nurse and said: "Increasing the charges will deter people from coming into the city as a whole.

"If I come in to shop I won't be staying the whole day - I'd limit the amount of time I'm out.

"I'd imagine it could have a knock-on effect for businesses.

"With the cost of living going up as well this only makes things worse."

One of the businesses worried about the price increase is Two Magpies Bakery in Timberhill.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said: "We have resisted price increases for many years and kept them low as visitors returned to the city after the pandemic.

"But the council is now facing significant financial challenges which means vital services will be heavily impacted if we don’t make these kinds of changes.

"The changes also support the wider transport policies which includes encouraging residents to seek other, more sustainable, travel modes."

Maddie Oughton, manager at the bakery, said: "It's such a big jump in price.

"It worries me that people won't want to come into the city as much.

"With the cost of living and everything else right now we have some quiet days already.

"So there's a worry it might get even worse.

"It's not as though people are coming into the city and not spending anything.

"They're just not coming into the city at all.

"As a business people might cut out coming here altogether.

"If they're coming into the city for their shopping they can have a coffee at home, so they don't spend more than they need to on parking."

For more information visit Norwich City Council's website.