Date for car-free day in Norwich 2023 confirmed

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:48 AM October 25, 2022
The community parklet in West End Street being enjoyed by those living in the area

A day-long car ban will return to Norwich next year.

On September 25 seven city streets closed to vehicular traffic for Norfolk's fourth annual Car-Free Day event.

It saw those living in different parts of the city come together to share food, play games and get to know each other outside their front doors.

Campaigners say it also encourages people to ditch their motors in favour of more sustainable modes of transport as part of a push to reduce carbon emissions.

Children play in the street in Highland Road, Norwich on Car-Free Day 2022

Closure fees for the annual event - as well as 'Play Streets' at any time of year - have been waived by Norfolk County Council.

‘Play Streets’ are temporary road closures to through traffic to create space for children to play safely where they live, and for neighbours to get to know each other.

Vincent Road, Norwich on Car-Free Day 2022

Next year the event will return on Sunday, September 24.

For more information on the initiative, visit Car-Free Norwich's Facebook page.

Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

