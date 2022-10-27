Demands for urgent review over St Stephens safety

Cllr Steve Morphew, inset, will write to Martin Wilby calling for an urgent review of the redevelopment of St Stephens Street, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Growing safety fears over the revamped St Stephens Street have prompted a high-level political intervention.

Since buses were finally allowed back along the street - which even after nine months of work and a £6.1m price tag remains unfinished - there has been a deluge of complaints from cyclists and pedestrians.

Cyclists claim the road now has a lot of blind spots and people in wheelchairs have also voiced concerned over controversial rusted-metal planters which they say have sharp corners.

Now county council Labour leader Steve Morphew is demanding answers about the street, which opened earlier this month, from Martin Wilby who is the cabinet member responsible for highways.

"We’ve been growing increasingly concerned with complaints about St Stephens since it reopened - particularly danger to cyclists, but there have been a string of concerns from the ability of large vehicles to pass others parked in the bays, to the absence of shelters and more," Cllr Morphew.

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"So I’m going to write to Martin Wilby and ask him to commission an urgent review.

"When people raise issues about public safety, they need to be dealt with urgently. If they're cosmetic problems then they can be gone back to. It's important to draw a distinction between the two.

"But, at the same time, if we are looking at safety issues, we might as well look at all of the others at the same time.

"It's exacerbated by the fact we're moving into the winter now. Very quickly people will be standing in the rain waiting for a bus as there's nowhere for them to shelter.

Buses in St Stephens Street, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

"And when visibility gets poorer in the rain and cyclists are trying to get through - I don't want to see those nasty stories when they could be evaluated and avoided.

"I urge people to write to Cllr Wilby himself, too. The more pressure we put on him, the better."

Cllr Wilby said: "We have worked closely with bus operators throughout the design and construction of St Stephens and they haven’t raised any issues with the bus bays.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"In fact, the bus companies have commented on how the new design is an improvement and helps with both safety and accessibility.

"We understand and share the frustration caused by the delay to the new bus shelters arriving.

"The new shelters will be delivered and installed in the new year."