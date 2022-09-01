Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Council vows to step in over dog mess in suburb

Sophie Skyring

Published: 8:00 AM September 1, 2022
People living in the Garden Road and Globe Lane area of Blofield have to see the dog mess bin overflow every week. 

People like who Christine Bircham (pictured) who live near Garden Road and Globe Lane in Blofield have to see the dog mess bin overflow every week. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The council has leapt into action as neighbours in a city suburb have complained about a dog mess bin which is always overflowing.  

A spokesman at Broadland District Council said: “Our contractors have arranged for this bin and nearby bins to be monitored over the next few weeks in order to assess whether this is a one-off situation or whether there is an ongoing problem with bin capacity and frequency of emptying.” 

The council also notes that there are nine other dog and litter bins within a 500-metre radius of the bin.

It added the odour could have been made worse by the warmer weather over the weekend. 

He added: “If the bin is full then we would ask that rather than add to the problem people take their dog waste home and dispose of it in their domestic rubbish bins.

"If you notice the bin is full or overflowing, please report it to us through our website." 


