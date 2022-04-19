When will bins be collected in Norwich this week?

Norwich bin collections have changed following the Easter bank holiday. - Credit: Archant

Bogged down with Easter egg packaging? Here is when bins will be collected in Norwich this week.

Norwich City Council bin collections will be a day later than normal until Saturday, April 23, due to the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Today's planned collection (Tuesday, April 19) will be moved to tomorrow, while the collection for Wednesday, April 20, will be moved to Thursday, April 21.

The collection planned for Thursday, April 21, will then move to Friday, April 22, with Friday's collection moving to Saturday, April 23.

Normal collections start again from Monday, April 25.

If you are unsure of your normal collection day then this can be checked on Norwich City Council's My Norwich page.