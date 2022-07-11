'Put your bins out early': City council's warning amid heatwave

People in Norwich have been urged to put their bins out early

City folk have been urged to put their bins out early due to the hot temperatures.

Norwich City Council confirmed in a tweet on Monday (July 11) that bin crews would head out earlier on Tuesday (July 12) as a result of the warm weather.

People should have their bins out by 6am but missed bins might be collected later on.

Thank you Norwich! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6nkhY6lTw1 — Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) July 11, 2022

Norfolk could see the hottest day of the year so far today, with temperatures predicted to hit 33C in some parts of England.

The soaring heat has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to raise an earlier health warning to level 3 (amber) for the east of England, which calls for action to be taken to ensure the safety of high-risk groups.

A spokesman for Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said Monday and Tuesday are expected to see the peak of this week's heatwave.