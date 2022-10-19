Council insists battery operated lights checked after disruption

The county council has assured the public that temporary traffic lights which stopped working this week are being checked regularly.

Traffic lights in place at the junction of Middleton's Lane and Drayton High Road cut out for around 40 minutes on Monday morning.

This was described as creating a traffic "free-for-all" by one motorist who was caught up in the disruption.

But Norfolk County Council has said it has been in contact with Persimmon Homes whose contractors have the traffic system in place for the 1,000 home development being built.

A county council spokesman said: "These temporary lights are battery operated and we have been advised, by the contractors, that they are checked regularly although we understand were not operational for around 40 minutes on Monday morning.

"The contractors have been reminded that any disruption is kept to a minimum and they have confirmed they have procedures in place to ensure this is the case.”



