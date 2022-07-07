Probe launched into lack of road restrictions for Royal Norfolk Show

Norfolk County Council has launched an investigation into itself after failing to organise a legal road order to control traffic for the Royal Norfolk Show.

A traffic regulation order is normally in place stopping people parking in Bawburgh Road and Marlingford Road in Easton.

Usually a one-way system in Dereham Road through the village is also in place.

However this was not organised by the county council for June 29 and 30, according to Easton Parish Council vice-chairman Peter Milliken.

He said he raised the issue with the council the day before the show and an emergency road order was enforced by county highways.

This resulted in the one way rule hastily being enforced between 3pm and 7pm on both days of the show.

A county council spokesman said: “We’re aware that there was an issue relating to the usual traffic regulation order and we will be investigating to understand what happened and ensure lessons can be learned for future events.”

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which runs the show, said he was aware of the investigation.

The investigation comes after the parish council lodged the complaint on June 30.

Mr Milliken said there was anger from villagers over confusion as to when and how the traffic enforcements were operated.

He said: "Villagers were not happy.

"People planned things for that day and had to pick up their children from school. People were angered by it.

"Traffic could have pulled out in front of cars coming the other way because of the confusion.

"If something had gone wrong who would have been liable?"

He also made it clear the showground committee was not to be blamed, adding: "We want it investigated. We were very lucky but we never want this to happen again.

"We are concerned with people's safety and they deserve better from the county council.

"We are grateful to the council for moving speedily and putting an investigation in place."

Mr Milliken added he would ideally want show traffic in future years diverted away from Easton and the surrounding villages on to the A47.