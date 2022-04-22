Clang! Noisy drain cover keeps exasperated neighbours up all night

Video

The manhole cover in St Stephens Street, Norwich has been disturbing city folk at all hours of the day and night - Credit: Maya Derrick

Exhausted city folk are counting down the days to serenity after shoddy repair work has left a drain cover emitting an almighty rattle every time a car drives over it.

Those trying to get some shut-eye in St Stephens Road have been kept awake by the crashing at all hours of the day and night following Anglian Water works.

Morning Emma, I hope you are well. Just following up on our conversation yesterday and can confirm that the technician has attended to inspect. He has stated that it is noisy but not classed as dangerous so the repair will be planned for asap in the next 21 days. Thanks, Kate — Anglian Water (@AnglianWater) April 13, 2022

Rectifying the rattle was not deemed a priority to the water provider as there was no apparent health and safety threat.

So weary folk turned to their Town Close councillor, Labour's Emma Corlett, who has got the work at the junction of Kingsley Road hurried along.

The offending manhole cover where St Stephens Road meets Kingsley Road - Credit: Maya Derrick

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water explained that there had then been a slight delay while awaiting a permit to begin repair work, which has now been granted.

She confirmed that a new manhole cover has been received and the work will be completed by the end of this week.

Cllr Corlett said: "Neighbours have done all the right things and reported it in.

"Anglian Water did come out and inspect it quite quickly but the noise disturbance is really an issue and it's keeping people awake at night.

Councillor Emma Corlett - Credit: Archant

"I've asked Anglian Water to give it greater priority than they have done.

"I completely understand neighbours' frustrations. We need Anglian Water to put it right.

"Because of the close proximity to people's homes they need to not just take the road safety element into account, they need to acknowledge the impact that it's having on the lives of residents who live nearby."

Artist Robert Froud of adjoining Kingsley Road said that the cover has been disturbing him constantly.

"As long as cars are going over it, you can hear it," he said.

Robert Froud has lived in Kingsley Road, Norwich for 33 years - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It's loud enough to notice. It can keep me up at night."

The sentiment has been shared among bleary-eyed neighbours in a road-wide WhatsApp group.

Although accustomed to the noise of St Stephens Road, Sally Clarke, 81, said that the added clattering is "awful".

Sally Clarke of Kingsley Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It's so irritating. It's been going on for weeks.

"We have been told that it will be fixed on Thursday night, which makes me feel relieved. I really hope it gets sorted, because now we have windows open with the good weather, it's worse."

