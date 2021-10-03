Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'

Published: 6:30 AM October 3, 2021

New signs on The Forge pub in Philadelphia Lane have now been removed after being installed "by mistake" - Credit: Logesvaran Nadarajan

The owner of a new shop hoping to open in a former pub has apologised after its signs were installed too soon.

Logesvaran Nadarajan has applied to Norwich City Council to convert the former Forge pub in Philadelphia Lane into a convenience store and off licence.

The planning application is yet to be considered by city planners but earlier this week new signs were placed on the side of the building reading "The Force local shop".

It led to City Hall warning that Mr Nadarajan could face enforcement action over the signs, as they had been put up without necessary planning permission.

New signs installed on The Forge in Philadelphia Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

But now the applicant has apologised for the misunderstanding and removed the signs, which he says were put up by mistake.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "This was the builders' mistake. They were told just to deliver but they installed them by mistake.

"Apologies."

Earlier in the week, he said the signs had been put up as a test, but were left by mistake.

Now though, the signs have been taken down and stored away until the change of use application has been determined.

However, even if the application is approved, Mr Nadarajan may need to reapply to add the new signage to the shop, which he hopes will be able to open in the coming months.

Speaking after lodging the application last month, the applicant said he hoped the change would fill what he sees as a void for the area.

He said: "In the area there really isn't much in the way of shops - it is almost entirely residential and does not really have many shops at all.

"We are not trying to attract people from out of the area, we're looking to provide something for the people living nearby so they don't have to get into their cars to get groceries. Really we want to be more of a service than a business."

The application is yet to receive any objections from neighbours or people living nearby, but the Campaign for Real Ale has indicated it will be opposing the plan, calling for the venue to re-open as a pub.