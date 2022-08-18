Pedestrianisation signs installed as part of Norwich Lanes project
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A new set of signs have popped up in a city centre street to remind visitors of the restrictions on vehicular access.
The banner-style signs were erected in Bedford Street in recent weeks as part of Norfolk County Council's Connecting the Norwich Lanes project.
The work highlights the pre-existing limits on pedestrian-heavy city centre thoroughfares.
Councillor Martin Wilby (Cons) said: "The Connecting the Norwich Lanes project aims to make it safer and easier to get around the city centre on foot or by bike, improve air quality, support outdoor hospitality and boost the local economy.
"These latest measures have been put in place to create a simplified, uniform restriction across the whole pedestrian zone.
"The new signs have been erected to support the implementation of these changes which remain under an experimental order at present so we can keep them under close review and carry out any further action as needed."
Lucy Hall first spotted the new signage on Monday.
The 66-year-old retiree from the Chapelfield area regularly frequents the city centre by foot and bike.
Ms Hall said: "Despite being keen on pedestrianisation and cycle lanes, I don't think there's currently a problem in pedestrian-heavy spaces like Bedford Street, Gentlemans Walk and London Street.
"The odd vehicle's fine because they creep through at a slow speed as they've hardly got any space to manoeuvre.
"I'm more concerned about Exchange Street which has cars flying down all day.
"It's fine if they put signs up, it just feels a bit odd that they're not doing anything really there.
"I'm sure that these new signs on Bedford Street are going to help.
"Bedford Street doesn't really lead anywhere though - perhaps to Opie Street - but Exchange Street leads to St Andrews.
"It's hard to change people's routine however many signs you put up. If people are used to going down there they will.
"Exchange Street still feels very much like a road.
"The new Bedford Street signs are clearer. But a camera down there would be good to catch people out."