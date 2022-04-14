Security measures for new public loos after recent vandalism

New public toilets being installed in Horsford after urgent calls from villagers. Pictured are Sarah Chamber, Chris Brown, Adrian Scott, Jaqueline Stringer and Joanne Keeler - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Villagers' demands for new public toilets have been met as new facilities have opened designed to be vandal-proof following recent attacks in the city.

Horsford Parish Council unveiled the new toilets behind the village hall on Wednesday afternoon after folk had asked for the authority to deliver them.

Officials have ensured the two toilets will have security measures to help prevent vandalism following recent incidents which saw the public toilets in Thorpe St Andrew's River Green damaged in November.

There will be two extra security cameras installed at the village hall to cover both toilets as well as low-level lighting.

The toilets will also be locked during the evenings to help reduce vandalism.

They will be open from 8am to 4pm in the winter and 8am to 6pm in the summer.

Developer contributions from section 106 and CIL funds ensured the new toilets could become a reality after the concept first originated in 2019.

Although Covid delayed the opening of the toilets, it is now expected the loos will serve families using the play area and amateur footballers playing at the village hall pitches.

The two toilets are unisex with baby changing facilities and both are disabled friendly.

Joanne Keeler, vice-chairwoman of the village hall management committee, said: "We were originally going for a portacabin style building but we thought if we were going to spend money, we wanted to future proof it.

"So we went for a brick building. We needed planning permission then Covid hit so everything has taken a considerable amount of time.

"It has taken longer than we hoped for but it is now officially opened to the public."

Horsford's village hall - Credit: Archant

It is the first time Horsford has had public toilets.

Mrs Keeler added: "We have spent quite a lot of money on improving the park as well so these toilets have tied in quite nicely. Anyone can use the toilets but we imagine they will be predominantly used by those on the play park."

The parish council has not revealed the cost of the toilets.