Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed

New play equipment is being installed in Sir George Morse Park in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

Work has begun on a £64,000 refurbishment of a play area which will include installing disabled friendly equipment.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council purchased the equipment last year for Sir George Morse Park.

Fencing has been put up this week as contractors have started on the site.

Mayor Sue Lawn said: "I am delighted that work has started on the play area at the Sir George Morse Park ahead of schedule.

"We are investing more than £60,000 in the play area which is central to all areas of Thorpe St Andrew, from the Denes through to Dussindale.

"It is also home to the amazing Little Park Café, which means this park really is a focal point in the community."

Councillor Sue Lawn, Thorpe St Andrew mayor - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

The installation should be completed within four works - although the council is hoping for three weeks.

Among the new pieces of equipment will be a £15,000 wheelchair swing.

One person holds the platform in position while the wheelchair is moved onto it.

Other equipment being installed includes a play house, a buddy board, roundabouts and a web climber.

An artist's impression of what the wheelchair swing could look like - Credit: Submitted

Mrs Lawn said: "It has been a long-standing ambition to ensure the play area meets the needs of children of all abilities and we are delighted to have a range of inclusive pieces of play equipment being installed, including a wheelchair swing and roundabout.

"The council will continue to seek funding for more play equipment, both here and at the town hall."

Each piece of equipment will be securely closed off while the installation process takes place

The authority has responded to parents questioning why the work has to take place during the school summer holidays.

The new play equipment which is being installed in Sir George Morse Park - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

Responding on the town council's Facebook page, a spokesman said: "The project is being strategically managed so the vast majority is still open at any one time and the park was still busy yesterday, as it is all year-round.

"There will never be a good time. Completing the work in summer however minimises any delay due to rain and means the children will get to enjoy it whilst the weather is still nice in the autumn."