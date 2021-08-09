New Norwich nightclub gets licence and could open in 2022

Published: 3:48 PM August 9, 2021

A licence has been granted for a new venue to replace for the former Liquid nightclub. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Europe's largest nightclub operator has been granted a licence for a new venue in Norwich, which it hopes to open next year.

Scandinavian company REKOM has been granted a licence for the former Liquid nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, which it wants to turn into the ATIK nightclub.

Norwich City Council's licensing committee granted the licence for the venue last week, although REKOM still needs to secure planning permission for a number of changes to the building.

The committee agreed to a licence for the venue from 11am until 4pm on weekdays and 12am until 3am on Sundays, with conditions attached.

There were six objections from people living nearby, about noise and disturbance, while Green city councillor Ash Haynes, who represents Thorpe Hamlet, also lodged an objection.

Green city councillor Ash Haynes. - Credit: Submitted

She said: "Residents on Prince of Wales Road and the surrounding streets already experience nuisance from people leaving the clubs in the early hours of the morning (a problem already worsening again as Covid restrictions relax) and adding to the number of the clubs along the street will bring further

people and further hassle."

Separate plans lodged with City Hall are seeking permission for part of the building's roof to be raised to create a rooftop bar and outdoor smoking terrace.

Norfolk police had recommended a number of conditions, including around the number of door supervisors, monitoring of capacity and training around the sale of alcohol, which the applicant had agreed to.

It was also agreed that sale of alcohol and playing of live and recorded music will cease at 11pm on the second floor terrace.

The applicant said it was essentially a reinstatement of a former licence for the venue, which operated for more than a decade as nightclubs, including Liquid and Pure, until it shut in 2012.

A spokesperson for REKOM, which also runs the next door Bar and Beyond, said: "We are delighted the council has granted us the licence for ATIK Norwich, which we plan to open early 2022 and trade four nights a week.

"The two room venue will create 50 jobs and help rejuvenate Prince of Wales Road after what has been an incredibly tough time for those working in hospitality, especially the late night sector.

"We are now working on plans and design, but we know ATIK will bring something different to Norwich and fill a gap in the market for young people to meet, dance and create fun memories.”