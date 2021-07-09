When will Norwich's newest hotel be opening its doors?
Work to create a new 91-bed hotel in Norwich city centre is due to begin next summer - and the first guests could be staying there a year later.
But it remains unclear which company will run the new hotel, above Tesco Metro in Guildhall Hill.
Applicant Associated British Foods Pension Trustees Ltd was given unanimous approval for the hotel in Chamberlain House by Norwich City Council's planning committee.
Planning consultants, on behalf of the applicants, said discussions with potential hotel operators were ongoing.
They claimed that at least 28 jobs would be created and that the goal was to start work next summer, with the hotel opening in summer or autumn 2023.
John Walker of Norwich-based property consultants, Ward Hill Walker, said: “This is very good news indeed and we are absolutely delighted.
"The new hotel has the capacity to provide high quality accommodation for up to nearly 200 people per night, who will be visiting the city and using all the facilities that Norwich has to offer, from cultural, business and leisure, to retail and eating out.
"We must praise the city planners who have been exceptionally constructive in the way they have helped guide us through the whole process, which has enabled us to put forward a scheme that will bring enormous economic benefits to Norwich, create improvements to the area, particularly around Pottergate and sympathetically bring back into use an iconic late 19th century building with a fascinating history.”
The Norwich Lanes Association had objected, fearing it could be a chain hotel and that national brands would move into the new retail units, ruining the character of the Lanes.
But Aey Allen, owner of Norwich pub and restaurant The Vine, in Dove Street, said she hoped the hotel would bring her new customers.
She said: "I think it's fantastic. We need a hotel right in the city centre. I think it would be great."
Bob Russell, who runs Cigs & Papers in Exchange Street, said: "I can't see anything wrong with it.
"I don't think it will have a great impact on us, but it is good to see money coming into the city."
He said the lack of parking was likely to be the biggest issue for people wanting to stay at the hotel.