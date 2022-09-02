'Eyesore' fencing over city bridge sparks safety concerns

A section of the bridge at New Mills Yard over the Wensum has been fenced off for years. Cllr Jamie Osborn is trying to get it fixed - Credit: Brittany Woodman

New concerns have been raised over the safety of a popular river crossing which has been partially fenced off for more than two years.

The bridge at New Mills Yard - which connects Westwick Street to Riverside Walk - crosses the river Wensum and runs alongside the New Mills watermill.

Green city and county councillor Jamie Osborn called the fenced-off area an "eyesore" and expressed his concerns about the safety of the bridge.

The fenced off area causes an obstruction across the bridge at New Mills Yard, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"All the people along here are pretty annoyed about it," he said. "It used to be a really nice walkway.

"But in 2020 these barriers just appeared and no one really knew what for.

"You can only pass one person through at a time.

"It took me six months to work out why. The county council informed me that it's because part of the highway and the bridge is unsound."

Norfolk County Council did not respond to a request for comment.

Cllr Jamie Osborn fears for the safety of those using the bridge, and shared his frustration about the obstruction to access caused by the fencing - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Osborn added: "It worries me that it's merely fenced off and you can walk so close to it. It's not exactly a secure fence.

"I've seen people climbing up it trying to get in. You can also see that people have been drinking in there and things.

"The council said it could be years before they did anything about it.

"Riverside Walk is one of the most well-walked parts of the city, the bridge is next to a heritage building.

The bridge runs alongside the New Mills watermill over the Wensum - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The fencing is an eyesore but it's also a health and safety risk.

"I tried to come down here with a buggy and when there's another group of people coming the other way it's impossible to get through."

The height of weeds growing through the pavement - as well as rubbish and other paraphernalia - show how much time has passed since the bridge was first fenced off.

Norfolk County Council has since confirmed to Cllr Osborn that it would push the repairs up its priority list but he fears it could still take years.

"They haven't told me when," he added.

"We're not going to give up on getting it done.

"They need to get a wiggle on.

"It's frustrating that it's not being dealt with."