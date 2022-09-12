Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Repairs to city bridge 'likely to delivered in 2026'

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM September 12, 2022
Bridge at New Mills Yard over the Wensum has been fenced off for years. Cllr Jamie Osborn is trying to get it fixed

Bridge at New Mills Yard over the Wensum has been fenced off for years. Cllr Jamie Osborn is trying to get it fixed - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A city bridge - which has been partially fenced off for more than two years - may not be repaired for a further four years, it has been confirmed.

Safety concerns were raised over the river crossing at New Mills Yard in the centre of the city, as both temporary fencing restricts access to the thoroughfare and because much-needed repairs have been left untouched for so long.

Councillor Jamie Osborn, who represents the Mancroft ward for the Green party on both the city and county council, is working to get the bridge's repair brought forward.

Cllr Jamie Osborn fears for the safety of those using the bridge, and shared his frustration about the obstruction to access caused by the fencing

Cllr Jamie Osborn fears for the safety of those using the bridge, and shared his frustration about the obstruction to access caused by the fencing - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk County Council confirmed that under its current five-year programme, which prioritises schemes based on risk and available budget, shows 2025/26 to be the most likely year for delivering a strengthening scheme to the structure.

However, changes to the budget or the identification of higher priority schemes may result in this date being pulled forward - or pushed back.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Due to structural issues found during the last detailed inspection, the footway width has been reduced to a width of 1.2m in order to limit the loading and ensure the continued safe use of the bridge."

The fenced off area causes an obstruction across the bridge at New Mills Yard, Norwich

The fenced off area causes an obstruction across the bridge at New Mills Yard, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The spokesman confirmed that the last principal inspection - which looks at all areas of the bridge and is carried out every six years - was carried out in December 2018, and was the reason the damage to the bridge was discovered.

A general inspection - carried out every other year on foot without special access or equipment - was carried out in October 2021.

The bridge is under a monitoring regime where an inspector will visit the bridge every three months to check for any obvious issues and to check on the fencing.

The bridge at New Mills Yard - which connects Westwick Street to Riverside Walk - crosses the river Wensum and runs alongside the New Mills watermill.

The bridge runs alongside the New Mills watermill over the Wensum

The bridge runs alongside the New Mills watermill over the Wensum - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Councillor Osborn called the fenced-off area an "eyesore" and expressed his concerns about the safety of the bridge for those passing over and under it.

He stated that Riverside Walk is one of the most used byways and it is of significance due to its close proximity to a heritage building.

