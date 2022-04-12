Giant billboard slammed for making city junction 'feel like Piccadilly Circus'
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A bright new commercial billboard in a busy city junction is causing concern for motorists and homeowners alike.
The electronic billboard has recently been installed at the junction of Dereham Road and Douro Place.
Rob Smith, development director of Alight Media - the company behind the billboard - said it received planning consent from Norwich City Council.
But city councillor Lucy Galvin (Green), who represents the Nelson ward, has described the billboard as being "more suitable for Piccadilly Circus".
She said: "There used to be a grassy area at that junction but that has now been ripped up and covered over with this really ugly and unpleasant billboard which is inappropriate for a city street.
"It is bright and garish. To my mind it is the first of its kind in the city.
"I am concerned about the light pollution and how it can be distracting to drivers as well as the people living opposite.
"It's a waste of land and energy."
Community campaigner Julie Young claims she counted 12 different adverts on the billboard in two minutes.
She added: "It's a total mess behind it and the fence and lack of gate means the area is now being used for anti-social behaviour."
Mr Smith countered: "We have consent for everything. It replaced two old, really run down displays which were there before.
"Two have been replaced with one which looks 100 times better than it did before.
"There are hundreds all over the country like this."
But Matt White, a campaigner for Adblock Norwich, is also against the billboard due to the light pollution and impact on biodiversity.
He also criticised the billboard promoting fast fashion which is damaging to the environment.
Mr White said: "The irony is that those who live near it are the least likely to be able to afford the products on display as it is not an affluent area.
"I would not like to live opposite it. Light pollution is bad for mental health and biodiversity."
Elliott Whitaker, manager of the Medusa Juice vape shop opposite the billboard said he had no problem objection, adding: "A billboard is designed to be seen and to cause distraction."