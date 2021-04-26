New date for city and county election after candidate's death

Published: 5:32 PM April 26, 2021

A new date has been set for elections in Norwich's Sewell ward after the death of Conservative candidate Eve Collishaw. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A new date has been set for city and county elections in a Norwich ward, after the death of one of the candidates.

Eve Collishaw, former Lord Mayor of Norwich, had been on the ballot sheet as the Conservative candidate in Sewell ward in both city and council elections.

But her death last week, at the age of 76, meant the polls in that ward had to be postponed, even though some postal votes had already been returned.

Stephen Evans, the returning officer for Norwich City Council has set a new date of Thursday, June 17, for the elections in that ward.

Stephen Evans, returning officer for Norwich City Council. - Credit: Norwich City Council

The change of date will have no impact on the election of a new Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk, with people in Sewell still able to cast their vote on May 6 at polling stations or by postal vote.

All PCC postal votes already returned by people in Sewell ward will be counted.

Voters in Sewell will receive new poll cards for the city and county election in the ward in mid-May.

Those already registered for a postal vote will be automatically sent new postal vote forms at the start of June.

Postal votes already returned for city and county candidates will not be counted, so people will need to vote again.

Those who want to vote in person can do so on June 17 at their designated polling station.

People in Sewell Road will go to the polls on June 17. - Credit: Dominic Lipinksi/PA Images

Mr Evans said: “I was sorry to hear about the death of Eve Collishaw and send my sympathies to her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We will be following the set procedure for this situation, which means postponing the elections to Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council in Sewell ward and division where Eve was standing as a candidate for both councils.

“The PCC election will be going ahead on May 6 as planned."

All 84 Norfolk County Council seats are up for election and a third of the Norwich City Council seats.

The Conservatives are currently in control of County Hall, while Labour are in power at City Hall.

Norfolk will get a new police and crime commissioner, with Conservative Lorne Green stepping down.