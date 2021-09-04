New nightclub in place of former Liquid set for green light

Published: 5:00 PM September 4, 2021

City clubbers may be handed a boost this week, with the fate of a new venue on the site of the former Liquid due to be sealed.

European club giant REKOM has lodged a bid to re-open the Prince of Wales Road venue under a new name and with a major revamp, including demolition of part of its roof to create an open-air terrace.

And this week councillors will vote on whether to give the vision the green light, with REKOM hoping that it could open in January 2022 if permission is granted.

But while clubbers may be excited by the prospect, the plan has prompted some fears from neighbours over noise pollution.

Eighteen neighbours lodged objections to the proposal, fearing the addition of an open-air rooftop terrace would exacerbate noise trouble from the late-night venues.

One objector said: "Granting this application would set an unwelcome precedent for other nightclubs to do the same within Prince of Wales Road."

But in a report to the committee, case officer Jacob Revell said that providing certain conditions over noise are met, the plans should be allowed.

In recommending the application for approval, he wrote: "It is evident that residents in surrounding properties already deal with noise issues relating to the late-night uses on Prince of Wales Road."

But to mitigate this he suggested a condition being imposed that would see the doors separating the indoor and outdoor areas of the club remain closed.

Should the plans be approved the venue would also use a noise limiter to prevent amplified music being played above a certain level.

A REKOM UK spokesperson said: "We are really excited about plans for our new club in Norwich, which will create much-needed jobs and income for the city.

"We recognise that local residents may have some concerns about noise and would stress that, as a responsible and experienced operator, we take these concerns seriously.

"The club is in an established area for late-night hospitality and thorough noise assessments are being carried in partnership with the local authority to make sure we are complying with all regulations.”

The planning committee meets on Thursday.