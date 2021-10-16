New £64,000 bus lane could cut 80 seconds off journeys

Published: 6:00 PM October 16, 2021

A new bus and cycle lane could be installed in Ketts Hill. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A new bus and cycle lane could be put in a Norwich street, as part of a project which would also see changes to a nearby roundabout.

Council bosses have proposed the bus lane leading down from Ketts Hill and on to the roundabout - which they say could shave up to 80 seconds off bus journeys at peak times.

There would also be a number of changes made to the Ketts Hill roundabout, including making it bigger, but cutting the width where roads meet it.

Ketts Hill roundabout in Norwich Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Council bosses say that would cut the speed of traffic using the roundabout and improve safety.

The £64,000 scheme would be funded using some of the £32m Transforming Cities money which the government awarded for a string of schemes in Greater Norwich.

Members of the Transforming Cities joint committee, made up of county, city and district councillors will be asked, at a meeting on Thursday (October 21), to put the scheme out for public consultation.

Officers acknowledge that, if the scheme goes ahead, it will mean the loss of 10 parking spaces, restricted to one hour, on Ketts Hill.

But they say that three extra spaces, where people can park for two-and-a-half hours, will be created at Spitalfields.

In the report which will come before councillors, officers state: "The proposals would have a positive impact on bus services travelling into the city from Kett’s Hill, by reducing the journey time delays by up to 80 seconds at peak times as well as reducing journey time variability."

Officers said it would encourage more people on to buses, helping cut carbon emissions and improving air quality.

And they said it would also encourage cycling in the area.

Paul Martin, commercial manager at First Eastern Counties said: ”Our red line services are often delayed in traffic on the approach to the Ketts Hill roundabout and this scheme will reduce both the delays passengers experience, and the journey time variability.

"Measures like these are crucial in encouraging people to switch to more sustainable ways to travel.

"The committee will decide whether to put the proposed scheme out to public consultation, and if it is approved, we encourage bus users from the Heartsease and Thorpe St Andrew areas of the city to participate."