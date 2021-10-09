News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Fresh bid to convert empty city pub into housing

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021   
The Windmill pub in Knox Road, which could be turned into a house

The Windmill pub in Knox Road, which could be turned into a house - Credit: Jan Heywood

A planning hokey cokey around a disused city pub has continued after new plans to convert it into a home were lodged.

In February, Norwich City Council received a bid to convert the former Windmill pub in Knox Road into a residential property. However a few weeks later the application was withdrawn.

It came after a deadline for interested community parties to take the pub on expired in October 2017, with the boozer previously having received designated status as an asset of community value.

The February bid was objected to by the Campaign for Real Ale, but little explanation was given some six weeks later when the plans were withdrawn in March.

But papers submitted with the new application confirm it was withdrawn after city planners requested further justification for the loss of the site as a pub.

Felix and Lisa Snell, who have taken on the Windmill on Knox Road.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

A second bid to convert the Windmill into a house has now been lodged - Credit: Archant Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

The papers argue that any party aiming to take the site on as a pub would need an investment of almost £204,000 to make it possible, with a wide range of repairs needed to bring it into a usable condition.

These include installing new fire alarms, replacing the toilet facilities and broken parts of the bar and doing a complete refit of the kitchen - to the combined tune of £203,800.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five homes to be built on site of former Norwich pub
  2. 2 Landlord promises city pub will stay open despite custom dropping by half
  3. 3 City centre drug den sees police step up patrols
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich
  2. 5 ‘I thought she was a micro pig’: Woman shares living room with 26-stone pig
  3. 6 Norwich man jailed for string of shop thefts
  4. 7 City centre wine bar and restaurant opens new on-site cafe
  5. 8 £1m roadworks to close busy Norwich roads this month
  6. 9 The best bars in Norwich for a drink as chosen by locals
  7. 10 Two burglars spotted breaking into Norwich garage at night

The freehold of the property was marketed by DPS Estates at £375,000 between April 1 and September 7 this year, but did not sell, with its sole enquiry coming from a London-based pub investor which decided the area was not commercially viable.

A statement prepared for applicants Mr and Mrs Moore by One Planning Ltd argues the pub had ceased to be viable before the pandemic, and that Covid-19 had further exacerbated its chance of success.

Richard Dixon, pubs protection manager of the Norwich branch of CAMRA

Richard Dixon, pubs protection manager of the Norwich branch of CAMRA - Credit: Richard Dixon

But Richard Dixon, pubs protection officer for the Campaign for Real Ale said these arguments were being brought to the table as "excuses" and that the right investor could make a go of it as a pub.

He said: "We used to use the Windmill as part of our CAMRA nights and it did always used to be a popular and well-used pub. But you can run down a pub if you want to run it down.

"It would be great if somebody did have a go of it and we will be objecting to the plan."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident on St Giles street.

Norwich Live

Car crashes into shop in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Plans for a new Burger King restaurant on Brigg Street in Norwich have been revealed.

New Burger King set for city centre 

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Kim Herbert and her family urge the government to offer more help to families who are struggling. 

'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter

'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon