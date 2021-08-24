Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
A proposed car park bar for visiting football fans will exacerbate existing parking problems in the area.
This is the fear from neighbours ahead of decision day for proposals to place a temporary match day bar on the Lower Clarence Road car park in Norwich.
Events organiser Dean Bath has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to offer a pop-up bar to greet away supporters heading to Carrow Road for drinks ahead of kick-off.
The plan will be decided by the city council today and has been met with fierce objection from Norfolk Constabulary and the council's own environmental health team over potential anti-social behaviour.
And before it goes before a licensing sub-committee, neighbours have also voiced their fears over the proposals - and specifically the impact it may have on parking in the area.
Paul Lund, 57, who lives in the area, said: "When Liverpool were here last week there was no bar and it was impossible to park - people were leaving their cars in the bus stop and filling all the residential parking.
"I fear if there's a bar here it will attract even more cars on matchdays and make the problem even worse. There's not enough residential parking as it is.
"If people want a drink they can go to Riverside or even go to Morrison's and buy some cans - there doesn't need to be a bar here."
Alan Carruthers, 52, of Lower Clarence Road, said: "To me a bar where people are parking their cars seems a bit of a silly idea - I had my own car smashed up by away fans a few years ago.
"I don't think I would be particularly bothered if they did it though."
Another neighbour, called Andrew, who did not wish to give his surname, added: "This is the first I've heard of it but I can't say the idea fills me with joy.
"You do have lots of police around here on a matchday so perhaps they could make sure it didn't get too rowdy, but to be honest you do get used to supporters being around."