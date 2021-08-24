News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2021   
Paul Lund, who lives near Lower Clarence Road and fears a bar on the car park could exacerbate parking woes

Paul Lund, who lives near Lower Clarence Road and fears a bar on the car park could exacerbate parking woes - Credit: Archant

A proposed car park bar for visiting football fans will exacerbate existing parking problems in the area.

This is the fear from neighbours ahead of decision day for proposals to place a temporary match day bar on the Lower Clarence Road car park in Norwich.

Events organiser Dean Bath has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to offer a pop-up bar to greet away supporters heading to Carrow Road for drinks ahead of kick-off.

Lower Clarence Road car park could become an away fans bar

Part of the car park on Lower Clarence Road could be used as a bar for away fans - Credit: Google

The plan will be decided by the city council today and has been met with fierce objection from Norfolk Constabulary and the council's own environmental health team over potential anti-social behaviour.

And before it goes before a licensing sub-committee, neighbours have also voiced their fears over the proposals - and specifically the impact it may have on parking in the area.

Paul Lund, 57, who lives in the area, said: "When Liverpool were here last week there was no bar and it was impossible to park - people were leaving their cars in the bus stop and filling all the residential parking.

"I fear if there's a bar here it will attract even more cars on matchdays and make the problem even worse. There's not enough residential parking as it is.

"If people want a drink they can go to Riverside or even go to Morrison's and buy some cans - there doesn't need to be a bar here."

Alan Carruthers, who lives near Lower Clarence Road car park

Alan Carruthers, who lives near Lower Clarence Road car park - Credit: Archant

Alan Carruthers, 52, of Lower Clarence Road, said: "To me a bar where people are parking their cars seems a bit of a silly idea - I had my own car smashed up by away fans a few years ago.

"I don't think I would be particularly bothered if they did it though."

Another neighbour, called Andrew, who did not wish to give his surname, added: "This is the first I've heard of it but I can't say the idea fills me with joy.

"You do have lots of police around here on a matchday so perhaps they could make sure it didn't get too rowdy, but to be honest you do get used to supporters being around."

