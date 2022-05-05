Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Subscriber Exclusive

Outrage as council threaten to confiscate disabled person's wheelchair

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:30 PM May 5, 2022
Neighbours in a block of flats in Hooper Lane, Catton, are outraged

Neighbours in a block of flats in Hooper Lane, Catton, are outraged after the city council threatened to remove the wheelchair. - Credit: Ethan Wilkinson

A disabled person living in a city apartment block has been threatened with a fine for leaving their wheelchair downstairs. 

The wheelchair is left tucked away beneath the first set of stairs in the block, as the person who uses it cannot carry it to their flat. 

However a letter was sent to occupants of the block in Hooper Lane on April 26, asking them to turn in the person who owns the wheelchair and threatening to chuck it away if it isn't moved.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

City Academy, Bluebell Road

City school looks to future with move to join academy trust in September

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Mark Pauley, left, has opened his home to Marina Misiura, centre, her mother Liydmula, right, and her six-year-old son

Subscriber Exclusive

'Our life begins here' - Ukrainian family celebrates new home in Norwich

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police at a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead.

Norwich murder victim named as tributes made to 'nice guy'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Loake Shoemaker is opening a new shop in Norwich.

High-end shoe shop taking over former Costa Coffee

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon