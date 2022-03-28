Large 'Vote Green' mural on home divides neighbours in city suburb

Kevin Parker created the mural in NR3 last year and has offered to paint similar murals on walls around the area this year. - Credit: Sophie Utting

Neighbours are at loggerheads over a giant political mural painted on the side of a terraced home.

The mural was painted in NR3 by homeowner Kevin Parker more than a year ago and had previously garnered no complaints.

However Kevin and his partner Sophie Utting have now had criticism from neighbours in the run up to the local elections.

Sophie Utting hopes that the art will start conversations around politics and encourage more people to get out and vote. - Credit: Sophie Utting

Ms Utting said: “Photos of the mural have been posted online before and no one complained then - even around the elections last year."

Neither Ms Utting or Mr Parker are members of the Green Party but are Green voters.

Ms Utting said the aim of the piece was to get people to simply cast a vote, adding: “I see public art as a positive way in which we can get people thinking, talking about politics, asking questions and hopefully even voting - for whoever they're going to vote for.

“As a parent raising children in a world that is in a climate emergency is terrifying, to be honest.

“We want to see more action within politics to help tackle this.”

Lucy Galvin, Green group leader for Norwich city council, said: "This mural has been there for roughly a year.

"While tastes may differ, I think it is a great and creative piece of art and the people living in the house have chosen to paint it on their wall.

"Anyone is legally entitled to paint a mural on their house and in a democracy political opinions can be freely expressed."

However, not everyone agreed that the art work was the best way to go about this.

Paul Cunningham, who is a retired lecturer living in NR3, said: “I don’t want to see overly political murals where I live.

The existing mural is proudly displayed on the end of a home in NR3 and has seen no complaints until now. - Credit: Sophie Utting

“I would also object to my own party doing it, it’s so permanent.

“There won’t be a street in Norwich where everyone votes the same way and the people who have different political views would have to see it every day.

“The piece in NR3 is well produced and quite attractive so if it just said green and not the word vote it would be fine, but it’s political propaganda and that’s what I object to.”



