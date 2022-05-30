Reopening of lost Norwich pub 'on hold'

The Prince of Wales pub in Norwich was due to reopen in April 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley/Sonya Duncan

Plans to reopen a once-popular city boozer have been halted due to planning permission restrictions.

The Prince of Wales pub, in the road of the same name, was due to open in April with Cans N Cocktails owner Andre Smith at the helm.

However the drinks boss explained he's had to slam the breaks on his grand reopening plans due to new legislation from Natural England - like with many other developments across Norfolk.

Norfolk councils must not grant planning permission for any schemes involving overnight accommodation until it can prove they would not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

Mr Smith said: "This is preventing the proposed plans for upstairs at the pub making venture not currently viable in our view. As such the plans are on hold.

"We remain interested but with the uncertainty with planning and as councils have no timeline for resolution we are unable to proceed further just yet."