Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

When will Postwick park and ride reopen?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:00 AM June 3, 2022
Postwick park and ride coronavirus test centre. Date: 14 June 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Postwick Park and Ride coronavirus test centre pictured in June 2020 - Credit: Mike Page

Mystery surrounds when a Norwich travel hub will reopen after it was taken over during the pandemic for Covid testing.

The Postwick park and ride site is owned by Norfolk County Council.

Its bus services into and out of Norwich city centre were managed by Konectbus before the testing centre was established in 2020.

Postwick Park and Ride which is currently closed and being used at a Covid-19 testing station.Byli

Postwick Park and Ride pictured in 2020 when it was used a Covid-19 testing station - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But the tents have now gone after the government confirmed public testing facilities would close on March 31 this year.

Shaun Tooth, finance director of Konectbus, said: "We are in discussion with Norfolk County Council.

"Its opening is dependent on demand. There is more than enough capacity on our other park and ride sites. We are in discussion about opening again when demand is there.

"Passenger numbers are 50 to 55pc of pre-Covid levels but they are growing."

Most Read

  1. 1 Four people arrested after two stabbed and another injured
  2. 2 Morrisons reveals planned opening hours at new city centre store
  3. 3 Road closures in Norwich over the jubilee weekend
  1. 4 New owners hope to bring families back to NR3 pub
  2. 5 Tributes to 'cheerful and adventurous' UEA biologist and lecturer
  3. 6 The city restaurants vying to be named the best in Norfolk
  4. 7 Bushy tree which caused folks to miss buses finally gets a chop
  5. 8 Dad queues for TEN HOURS to get emergency passport for son
  6. 9 City sports boss 'overwhelmed' after being made OBE
  7. 10 Double stabbing prompts fears over crime spike in suburbs

Mr Tooth added that park and ride services around the UK were not as busy when compared to regular bus services.

The reduction of people using the park and ride was because of more people working from home, he added.

Konectbus also runs similar services from Harford, Thickthorn, Sprowston and Costessey - the latter of which is used for routes to the University of East Anglia and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Green Party Broadland district councillor Eleanor Laming

Green Party Broadland councillor Eleanor Laming - Credit: Contributed

Eleanor Laming, Green party councillor for Postwick on Broadland District Council, said: "Having a park and ride service is crucial.

"We are working on ways of reducing cars on the road and having a park and ride is one way to do this. It would be sad if it was not reopened."

She said there was a reduced bus service in Postwick village and the park and ride site would be beneficial for employees at the Broadland Business Park and future homeowners in the growing area.

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director at Norwich BID. Photo: Submitted

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director at Norwich BID. Photo: Submitted - Credit: Archant

But despite saying park and ride services were important for the city centre, Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) believed the four active park and ride hubs served the city well.

He said: "If it did not reopen we'd like to see the funding saved from the provision invested in electrical vehicles."

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the site remained in the hands of the Department of Health and Social Care.


Norfolk County Council
Coronavirus
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Stonegate has taken on the Chestnut Tree pub in Hellesdon. Pictured inset is county councillor Shelagh Gurney 

Calls for pub to revert to original name as tenants moved on

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police car leaving the scene of the incident in Swanton Road

Norwich Live News

Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Low Road, Hellesdon

Fears Sweet Briar closure has created new rat-running route

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Spitfire . Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon