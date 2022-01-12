News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Deer cause chaos at allotment site after invading veggie patches

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:00 AM January 12, 2022
Allotment holders Roger Claxton, left, and John King, fed up with the Muntjac at the Bush Road Allot

Allotment holders Roger Claxton, left, and John King, fed up with the muntjac at the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon, where the deer are damaging crops - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Allotment holders have been left aghast by muntjacs dashing through their plots and munching on their veg after trees were felled to make way for new homes.

The small deer have found a new place to live at the Bush Road allotments in Hellesdon after relocating from woodland chopped down to accommodate the former Royal Norwich Golf Course development. 

Allotment holders had contacted the parish council over the issue to see if the muntjacs could be culled due to the level of disruption caused. 

But the parish council told them this would not be considered appropriate as it would only be a "temporary solution". 

Damaged Swiss chard crops and hoof prints, where Muntjac have nibbled the plants, at the Bush Road A

Damaged Swiss chard crops and hoof prints, where muntjac have nibbled the plants, at the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mark Vincent, chairman of the Hellesdon Allotment Holders Association, said his apple trees, peas and broad beans have all been destroyed.

He said: "They have been eating and damaging people's plots. We have had enough and these days the deer are classed as vermin. 

"It is only a matter of time before they hurt someone. I hate to say it but if they knock a child over it could cause some serious damage. They are beefy and breed all year round." 

Overgrown areas of the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon, where it is believed the Muntjac, who are

Overgrown areas of the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon, where it is believed the muntjac, who are damaging crops, are living. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Muntjacs have been killed in Cromer Road and Middleton's Lane since the golf course development he added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored
  2. 2 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  3. 3 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  1. 4 Furniture shop closes down after more than 10 years in business
  2. 5 City's 'tiniest pub' to undergo transformation
  3. 6 Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'
  4. 7 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  5. 8 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  6. 9 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  7. 10 Norwich MP joins fight to help shopkeepers after trade hit by road changes

Roger Claxton, 80, has been an allotment holder since 2014 and said he has never known anything like the chaos caused by the animals.

Allotment holders Roger Claxton, left, and John King, fed up with the Muntjac at the Bush Road Allot

Allotment holders Roger Claxton, left, and John King, fed up with the muntjac at the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon, where the deer are damaging crops. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

He said: "We are at a bit of a stalemate and asked if we could get a professional person in to cull them. 

"They are fast and it's so frightening. You have to see it to believe it. 

"It's now their home and they will not want to leave as there are easy pickings for them. We do not know what to do." 

It is understood the parish council leases the allotments from a private owner.

Damaged Swiss chard crops where Muntjac have nibbled the plants, at the Bush Road Allotments in Hell

Damaged Swiss chard crops where muntjac have nibbled the plants at the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Temporary parish clerk, Russell Reeve, said: "We are looking at ways of dealing with that problem with the allotment holders at the present time.

"It is likely it will be a culmination of netting and other measures but it is quite difficult to control them as the allotments are on a rural land boundary and it is difficult to keep them out of the site."

Overgrown areas of the Bush Road Allotments in Hellesdon, where it is believed the Muntjac, who are

Overgrown areas of the Bush Road allotments in Hellesdon, where it is believed the muntjac, who are damaging crops, are living - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Damaged Swiss chard crops where Muntjac have nibbled the plants, at the Bush Road Allotments in Hell

Damaged Swiss chard crops where muntjac have nibbled the plants, at the Bush Road allotments in Hellesdon - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emily Gibbs from domestic cleaning services Sparkle Norwich share her secrets to keeping on top of housework . 

Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the new student accommodation will look at St Crispin's House

Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Fat Cat owner Colin Keatley in the West End Street Gardens opposite his pub 

Concerns over new gangs at park where shooting took place

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon