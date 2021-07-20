How efforts to curb fly-tipping left homeowner missing out on his post

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2021

The end of the driveway for Rangers House in Norwich, where a new letterbox will be installed. - Credit: David Hannant

Well-meaning efforts to eradicate fly-tipping from the driveway of a city home have inadvertently left its owner missing out on his post.

When the Rangers House of Mousehold Heath was sold seven years ago, it did not take its owner long to identify a disappointing flaw with the picturesque property.

With the home hidden at the end of a windy single track off Gurney Road, it became an unwanted target for fly-tippers, who made use of its blindspot to unload waste.

However, after Norwich City Council and the Mousehold Conservators agreed to add a bollard at the end of the track, the fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour subsided.

But the solution unwittingly created a separate problem - the owner's post was not always getting delivered.

The owner, who did not wish to be named, said: "It does feel a little bit like I'm caught between a rock and a hard place.

"I want to bollard to stay, because who knows what happens here when I am not around? The fly-tipping is the only thing with visible evidence, but who knows what else?"

As a result, he has been required to leave the bollard down to allow access to the people delivering the mail - also leaving it accessible to unwanted visitors.

But a solution may now have been found, with the Mousehold Conservators set to agree to spend £445 installing a letterbox to accompany the bollard at the end of the track.

A report to the Conservators ahead of a meeting on Friday says: "In recent months there has been an increase in vehicles on the drive and vehicles have left at speed when approached by the owner.

"Installing a letterbox and leaving the bollard up during the day, would remove the need for the bollard to be down every day and prevent unauthorised vehicular access to the heath."

The owner added: "The Conservators have done a lot of good things for me over the years so I have no complaints - hopefully this solves the problem for good."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said that while deliveries were made daily, on occasions when the bollard is up it "makes it difficult" to complete this task because there is "no safe space" to leave the vehicle.

They added the local office is happy to contact the customer to discuss options and where access can be provided.