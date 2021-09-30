Moorish falafel bar's second site granted alcohol licence

Published: 3:29 PM September 30, 2021

A much-loved falafel restaurant's second site has been granted an alcohol licence despite concerns from neighbours over noise.

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, applied for a licence for her new venue on the corner of Park Lane and Avenue Road.

Ahead of Thursday's Norwich City Council licensing committee meeting, people living nearby raised concerns about the plans - particularly over noise and rowdy drinking.

"We live in a peaceful community where a building open from early in the morning until late at night selling alcohol would inevitably change that," said one objector.

Moorish Park Lane is opening at the former Old Cobblers juice bar between Park Lane and Avenue Road - Credit: Samia King

Some of the concerns were addressed by the applicant ahead of the meeting, with Ms King withdrawing initial plans to use the courtyard.

She also put forward extra conditions, including reducing the impact of deliveries on the road by helping to unload and not moving bins between 8pm and 6am.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the licence, with chairman Ian Stutely saying that many of the objections did not relate to an alcohol licence.

Speaking after the meeting Ms King, who was celebrating her 43rd birthday, described the approval as a great present.

She said: "I'm feeling relieved and very happy that I have been granted the licence and I hope that moving forward we can work with local residents and be a community hub and create positive energy.

"There are concerns from the neighbours and I will do my best to address them.

"I hope we can alleviate any concerns with ongoing dialogue with the neighbours and they feel they can raise issues with me."

Falafel, hummous, baba ghanoush, stuffed vine leaves and tabuleh from Moorish Credit: Matyas Paul - Credit: Archant

Ms King said she has had a great reception from the local community at the Park Lane store, which has been open for 10 days.

Ms King added she was looking forward to getting the space ready for young and up and coming artists to show their work.

Moorish had shown artists' work at the original shop until Covid closed the restaurant and even had a two-year waiting list.