Moorish falafel bar's second site granted alcohol licence
- Credit: Archant
A much-loved falafel restaurant's second site has been granted an alcohol licence despite concerns from neighbours over noise.
Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, applied for a licence for her new venue on the corner of Park Lane and Avenue Road.
Ahead of Thursday's Norwich City Council licensing committee meeting, people living nearby raised concerns about the plans - particularly over noise and rowdy drinking.
"We live in a peaceful community where a building open from early in the morning until late at night selling alcohol would inevitably change that," said one objector.
Some of the concerns were addressed by the applicant ahead of the meeting, with Ms King withdrawing initial plans to use the courtyard.
You may also want to watch:
She also put forward extra conditions, including reducing the impact of deliveries on the road by helping to unload and not moving bins between 8pm and 6am.
Councillors unanimously agreed to the licence, with chairman Ian Stutely saying that many of the objections did not relate to an alcohol licence.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Extraordinary queues for petrol in Norwich
- 2 At last, danger bush gets the chop!
- 3 'We are not scared': Market traders square up to coffee giant
- 4 Rush hour delays on some roads as petrol queues continue
- 5 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
- 6 Man wanted for attempted Norwich burglary
- 7 Property spotlight: See inside this Norwich home with city views
- 8 Opening date REVEALED for long-awaited park cafe
- 9 Couple’s despair over sinking home as insurers labelled ‘procrastinators’
- 10 Three cars smash into wall at petrol station as bosses take action
Speaking after the meeting Ms King, who was celebrating her 43rd birthday, described the approval as a great present.
She said: "I'm feeling relieved and very happy that I have been granted the licence and I hope that moving forward we can work with local residents and be a community hub and create positive energy.
"There are concerns from the neighbours and I will do my best to address them.
"I hope we can alleviate any concerns with ongoing dialogue with the neighbours and they feel they can raise issues with me."
Ms King said she has had a great reception from the local community at the Park Lane store, which has been open for 10 days.
Ms King added she was looking forward to getting the space ready for young and up and coming artists to show their work.
Moorish had shown artists' work at the original shop until Covid closed the restaurant and even had a two-year waiting list.