News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

'Unsafe' underpass could be ditched as part of £6.2m works

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:00 PM December 15, 2021
The Bowthorpe roundabout in Norwich. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:EN Reporters For:EN news EN pics ©

The Bowthorpe roundabout where a mobility hub could be built - Credit: Paul Hewitt

Plans to scrap a city underpass beneath a busy stretch of road have been met with polarised opinions.

Under a raft of potential changes to Dereham Road costing £6.2m, Norfolk County Council is proposing a mobility hub for bus stops, Beryl bike bays and cycle and car club spaces on the Bowthorpe roundabout.

One aspect of the changes on the roundabout, which joins onto a 40mph dual carriageway in and out of Norwich from Costessey, is the removal of an underpass from Breckland Road in Costessey to Bowthorpe Park.

The plans to instead build an improved crossing on the road will go through a community consultation next year, according to Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport on the county council.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Pict

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

Dan Burrill, Costessey Town Council chairman, said: "My personal view is I like the idea of getting rid of the underpass. There are plenty of people that don't want to use it because it feels unsafe.

"There has been rather a lot of water collecting in the underpass in the past and it attracts a fair bit of graffiti. It adds to people's feelings of vulnerability."

He added he was not aware of anyone being a victim of crime in the subway but said some people crossed the busy Dereham Road instead to avoid the underground path.

Chairman of the Costessey Town Council, Dan Burrill.

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Burrill said he was in favour of the mobility hub - adding he liked "anything that makes public transport better".

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
  2. 2 'Totally killed trade': Shop bosses' fury over bus lane
  3. 3 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
  1. 4 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  2. 5 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  3. 6 Driver 'police feared was dead' claims his drinks were spiked
  4. 7 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
  5. 8 'I'm being punished for falling in love': Woman's IVF anguish
  6. 9 Man found dead in the road on A47
  7. 10 Portuguese restaurant and coffee shop open in former Loose's Cookshop

But Jon Watson, from Clover Hill, who is lead co-ordinator of Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, said: "We welcome ideas that can help promote the use of public transport and better transport links – as long as it’s done in a safe way.

"The plans that have been put forward to remove the underpass and build a transport hub at the Bowthorpe Roundabout has already created concerns from some people living nearby in regards to safety of those who use the underpass to get across to Costessey - including many school children.

"The underpass is the safest way to get across. I'd prefer it to stay."

Bowthorpe campaigner Jon Watson has highlighted overgrown hedges and trees in the village.

Jon Watson, lead co-ordinator of Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch group - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

If the subway was removed it would be replaced with a community green space.

Norfolk County Council
Norfolk Highways
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broadland councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who are concerned about the new parking signs in The Square

'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man, 20, missing for three days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon