Former bakery could become skills hub for estate

The Drayton Road shops, and former Draytona Bakery, before it closed - Credit: Archant

A new skill-sharing hub could rise out of a former bakery to bring together folk on a city estate and support struggling households.

Norwich City Council has put forward a change of use application to its planning chiefs to convert the former shop on a parade of shops in Drayton Road, opposite the Lidl supermarket, into an education base for people living in Mile Cross.

Plans for the city council-owned building are in the early stages but Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for the ward and chairwoman of the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road, said: "I see it as potentially exciting because it means a shop will not be empty and if people go there they will visit the neighbouring shops.

"It is very early days but everyone is behind this and wants to get it open."

The Phoenix Centre offers various support including a foodbank and youth services to people across the estate, which was built in the 1920s.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for the Mile Cross ward - Credit: Labour Party

Ms Rumsby added: "A lot of people are struggling in the area through the cost of living crisis. People are making hard decisions about what food and energy they use."

The councillor said a potential new base would help people further away from the Phoenix Centre and she hoped it could deliver "what people want".

One idea could include a repair or recycling clothes service.

She hoped the day-to-day running of it would involve a variety of groups already engaged in helping the area.

The former bakery was used as a pop-up space in March this year for the city council's Norwich's 100 Day Challenge where people in Mile Cross could talk about what it was like to live in the area.

A council spokesman said: “Feedback from people that the opportunity to share personal and technical skills with their community was really beneficial.

"We are exploring ways to facilitate similar pilot projects in Mile Cross.

“This planning application to change the use of a shop on Drayton Road represents the early stage of exploring a range of possible options.

"However, there are currently no concrete plans or formal agreements in place."