Ice cream parlour in barber shop gets go ahead

Published: 11:00 AM September 7, 2021

A cool cut - Mardin Maulud, barber at Master of Barbers on Aylsham Road, hopes to open an ice cream parlour with his brother on land next to their salon. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It will be cuts, cups and cones at a city barbers after plans to add an ice cream parlour to the shop were given the green light.

Master of Barbers, on Aylsham Road, Mile Cross, lodged a bid with the city council earlier this year to make a surprising addition to the site.

The shop owners proposed infilling a corner of land next door to the barbers with an ice cream parlour, which would be run in conjunction with the business.

The plan would see the ice cream parlour operate independently from the barbers, but customers would be offered discounted treats with their trims.

And now, the vision will become a reality after city planners gave the green light for the plans to go ahead.

Speaking in July, owner Ali Maulud said he had been looking for a way to branch out the business having been solely a barber for five years and waas in talks with somebody to run the parlour itself.