Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Subscriber Exclusive

Street's second droopy tree finally given the chop

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:44 AM April 4, 2022
Teresa and Keith Snelling of Thorpe St Andrew were calling for Norfolk County Council to pollard a sycamore tree

Thanks to the Evening News a troublesome tree has been sorted! - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Thorpe St Andrew folks are today celebrating as a troublesome tree is finally receiving well-overdue maintenance. 

Teresa Snelling, 77, and her 80-year-old husband Keith moved to their St Williams Way home, which backs on to Margetson Avenue, five years ago from Rockland St Mary.

Since their arrival, a pesky sycamore has been wreaking havoc, dropping leaves into their garden and on to the nearby pavement, making it slippery for people walking in wet weather.

But now, thanks to help from the Evening News, the tree has got the chop.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon

Speeding concerns raised as city road used as 'racetrack'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The marquee outside the Woolpack Inn in Norwich city centre has been ripped up by high winds

Gusts rip up pub's marquee

Dolly Carter

Logo Icon
Catton Grove Road to close prompting First Bus diversions

Busy city road to close for roadworks

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon