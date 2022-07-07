Safety measures to be installed at notorious 'danger junction'

The crash scene at the junction of Low Road in Hellesdon at the beginning of April. Pictured inset is Hellesdon councillor Shelagh Gurney - Credit: Archant/Norfolk County Council

An accident hotspot will see road safety measures urgently installed following an outcry from those living nearby.

Neighbours called for immediate action after a BMW skidded off the road at the junction of Low Road and Hospital Lane in Hellesdon at the beginning of April.

After the crash, 53-year-old Tony Pounder - who lives opposite the crash scene - said: "This is another example why this section of road needs traffic calming systems installed. It's a dangerous junction."

And now Norfolk County Council has announced safety measures are being granted to help prevent further crashes at the bend.

A car overturned in Helledson after it was hit by another vehicle while parked in the homeowner's driveway - Credit: Ben Hardy

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We can confirm that following discussions with neighbours and local members, work has been carried out at this location to repair and enlarge the damaged chevrons while also installing bollards to assist in highlighting the bend to drivers.

"Where people feel a speed limit is inappropriate we would encourage them to request changes via their parish council, which will be considered by the highways team on receipt of a formal request as outlined on our website."

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county and district councillor for Hellesdon, has met the homeowners whose fence was smashed on two occasions.

She said: "We suggested some sort of barrier on that corner behind their own fence but they would have to fund the bill for that themselves.

"It's driver error on that corner every time. People are speeding and taking the corner way too fast. The bend turns nearly 90 degrees."

Hellesdon county councillor Shelagh Gurney - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mrs Gurney said highways officers have also agreed to cut some of the foliage opposite the junction to help improve visibility at the bend.

David King, chairman of Hellesdon Parish Council, confirmed the authority is due to discuss the safety measures for Low Road on Tuesday next week during its full council meeting.

Police on scene after the Low Road crash in April - Credit: Contributed

Parish council vice-chairman, Bill Johnson, added: "It does need some sort of protection on that corner."