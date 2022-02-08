Swanky £50k community greenhouse moves one step closer

The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead is crowdfunding for a new greenhouse - Credit: The Greenhouse Pro/Plumstead Community Shop

Foundations have been laid for a posh new £50,000 greenhouse which will be open for use to the general public.

Funding for the Victorian-style structure at The Walled Garden Community Shop and Café in Little Plumstead has got off to a strong start.

Donations from a trust, a private donor and £10,000 to build the foundations from the Ivy Child Charitable Trust has helped to ensure the eye-catching new addition can become a reality.

The greenhouse will have multiple uses including for education, work experience and volunteering.

Management committee member, Louise Amond, said: "Ever since we got the go-ahead to restore the walled garden I've been hoping that we'd be able to install a traditional greenhouse.

"Thanks to generous donations, as well as fundraising through plant sales and events, it's now a reality.

"It will be large enough to be accessible for wheelchair users and have raised beds to aid access for anyone with limited mobility."

An impression of what the greenhouse will look like at The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead - Credit: The Greenhouse Pro

Although The Walled Garden is well on its way to reaching its £50,000 fundraising target, there are plans to launch a 'sponsor a pane of glass' campaign in March.

Once complete, it is expected the greenhouse will be nearly 14m wide.

Ivy Child trustee and county councillor, Ian Mackie, said: "The Walled Garden has transformed this community and is much loved by locals, volunteers and visitors.

"We are so pleased to be able to support this major project. A former trustee George Child was a senior figure at Morse Roses greenhouses so in many ways this project is going back to our roots as a family trust.

"The educational, wellbeing and community use of this new greenhouse is going to be wonderful.”

The Walled Garden opened in 2020 after more than four years of efforts by a group of local volunteers.

County councillor Ian Mackie, with fellow Ivy Child trustees and supporters of The Walled Garden - Credit: Plumstead Community Shop

Their work to restore the historic site and to introduce a shop and café was recognised when The Walled Garden won Broadland District Council's Enhancement Award last year.

A fundraising page has been set up for donations for the greenhouse. This can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/build-a-victorian-greenhouse-at-the-walled-garden.

Visit www.thewalledgardenshop.co.uk to find out more about The Walled Garden and volunteering opportunities.