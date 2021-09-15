New homes to be built at former hospital site struck by arson attack

Published: 11:15 AM September 15, 2021

Little Plumstead hospital was demolished after an arson attack - Credit: Archant

Plans for new homes at a former hospital site have been given the green light despite traffic safety objections from those living nearby.

Broadland District Council has approved two separate applications which will see a total of 15 houses built on the Old Hall Site, formerly occupied by Little Plumstead Hospital.

The hospital and its canteen was subject to a controlled demolition in August 2016 after an arson attack.

In its place Beccles-based housebuilder Cripps Development will construct 11 terraced buildings, two bungalows and two houses.

Little Plumstead hospital demolished.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Dating back to the late 19th century, the hall was used as a hospital from 1929 before being sold for development in 2001.

The vacant land had been subject to discussions between the district council and parish council since 2016.

Cripps Development said the materials used for the new buildings will be similar in colour and texture to those used for the Old Hall with opportunities for crime "designed out of the development".

This design includes fencing between private gardens, with car parking to the side of each home.

Fire at Little Plumstead Hospital. Date: 14 Aug 2016. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

But opposition was voiced by those living in Old Hall Road during the planning process.

One comment on the planning portal said: "We were assured that there would be no further development on the land in question, and instead would be green space and a park."

Concerns were also raised over the loss of historic trees in the area, and traffic safety issues on a road used as a school route due to a blind corner at the proposed site.

Little Plumstead Hospital before the fire. Picture Louisa Westwood - Credit: Archant

Another comment from someone in Old Hall Road said: "This is making our estate once again another crowded 'new estate' losing its quality selling point, and losing precious vacant green space for residents to enjoy.

"With the new development, my concern for traffic and build-up of crowded road is high on the list. Already the estate struggles with the school traffic."

The hall was not a listed building and the site is not in a conservation area.

After granting full planning permission, Broadland has stated the development must begin by September 6, 2024.