Objectors to controversial McDonald's raise fears over littering

Concerned neighbours shared fears that litter could become a problem if plans for the Mousehold Lane McDonald's are approved on Thursday - Credit: McDonald's/PA

With a decision on a new drive-through due in a matter of days, objectors have voiced their concerns that a fast food restaurant could result in a windfall of litter in the area.

The fate of the plans for the Mousehold Lane McDonald's - which could create up to 120 jobs - are set to be decided on Thursday.

Georgina Rose, 44, works at Mousehold Garden Centre opposite the proposed site and said: "Having something with so much in-and-out traffic is going to cause chaos.

Georgina Rose, 44, works at Mousehold Garden Centre opposite the proposed McDonald's site - Credit: Maya Derrick

"The issue of litter really depends on the customers though. If they couldn't care less it could be an issue.

"We're on a busy road and when it gets windy you don't want all the rubbish blowing over into our garden centre."

An artist's impression of what the new McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant would look like in Sprowston - Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's said that its restaurants carry out three litter patrols daily and this year held its biggest ever country-wide mass participation litter pick.

It added the majority of its packaging is recyclable.

Sue Coward lives in nearby Russell Avenue and said: "I don't want the litter, but at the same time it will create employment for people. It's a tricky one.

Sue Coward lives in Russell Avenue and welcomes the prospect of employment opportunities, but worries about litter - Credit: Maya Derrick

"Even if McDonald's keep their site clean, they can't guarantee what happens outside of that.

The site of the proposed McDonald's in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

"I walk my dog along this road twice a week and would like them to come out a bit further and keep it clean."

Rachel Davies lives in neighbouring Plaford Road and said: "We're against it.

Rachel Davies, 37, of Plaford Road with five-year-old son Sam - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We're worried about litter going on to Mousehold Heath.

"There's often litter from the garage anyway so there could be a lot more with the arrival of McDonald's.

"McDonald's can't guarantee their customers won't throw litter out of their windows.

"Will they go around into the woods or just this little area on the road?

Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Archant

"In their mind that might be fulfilling their obligations but to me it's not."

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "Over 90pc of our packaging comes from recycled or renewable sources and can be recycled.

"We are committed to finding innovative ways to tackle litter and are funding a number of trials to help encourage customers to dispose of their packaging responsibly."