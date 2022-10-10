Council 'looking into the practicalities' of lighting dingy city alley

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the alley between Lavengro Road and Mousehold Avenue - Credit: Alex Catt

A dark alley with a reputation for anti-social behaviour could be brightened thanks to campaigning from city folk and councillors.

The alley between Lavengro Road in NR3 and Mousehold Avenue has caused safety concerns for those living in the immediate area.

Two 18-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Lavengro Road on August 18.

The alley connects Mousehold Avenue and Lavengro Road in the north east of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "We are working closely with partners, including Norfolk Police, to understand the situation in this area and to determine the best course of action to resolve any problems local residents are experiencing."

Alex Catt is calling for lighting to be installed in the alley.

Cllr Alex Catt said the alley has left those living in Lavengro Road scared to leave their homes - Credit: Alex Catt

Mr Catt, who was told by the council that it would "look into the practicalities of lighting the alley", said: "It’s great to see the council are listening to concerns because people need to feel safer in their homes.

"Lighting won’t fix everything but it will discourage crime and anti-social behaviour."