Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Council 'looking into the practicalities' of lighting dingy city alley

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:18 AM October 10, 2022
There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the alley between Lavengro Road and Mousehold Avenue

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the alley between Lavengro Road and Mousehold Avenue - Credit: Alex Catt

A dark alley with a reputation for anti-social behaviour could be brightened thanks to campaigning from city folk and councillors.

The alley between Lavengro Road in NR3 and Mousehold Avenue has caused safety concerns for those living in the immediate area.

Two 18-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Lavengro Road on August 18.

The alley connects Mousehold Avenue and Lavengro Road in the north east of Norwich

The alley connects Mousehold Avenue and Lavengro Road in the north east of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "We are working closely with partners, including Norfolk Police, to understand the situation in this area and to determine the best course of action to resolve any problems local residents are experiencing."

Alex Catt is calling for lighting to be installed in the alley.

Cllr Alex Catt said the alley has left those living in Lavengro Road scared to leave their homes

Cllr Alex Catt said the alley has left those living in Lavengro Road scared to leave their homes - Credit: Alex Catt

Mr Catt, who was told by the council that it would "look into the practicalities of lighting the alley", said: "It’s great to see the council are listening to concerns because people need to feel safer in their homes.

"Lighting won’t fix everything but it will discourage crime and anti-social behaviour."

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A view of St Stephens Street from a cyclist's GoPro. Pictured inset is Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign 

Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Meet Taverham Mill's Highland cows, as introduced by the site's manager Harry Waye-Barker (inset)

Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City legends Grant Holt, Wes Hoolahan and Darren Huckeby model the new Cringleford Vets kit

Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon