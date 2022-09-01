Boss fuming at 'nightmare' roadworks blunder

Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is Nick Brewer who works just off Laundry Lane - Credit: Danielle Booden/Nick Brewer

There has been confusion over when roadworks will be finished - which one businessman has slammed as hugely disruptive to his trade.

Laundry Lane, in Thorpe St Andrew, has been closed since the beginning of August for £22,500 pavement repair works.

Some people living in the town had questioned why the road was still closed when the signage states the work would take four weeks.

But a Norfolk County Council spokesman has admitted there was an error on the advanced warning sign.

The completion date of the works has always been intended for Friday, September 2.

An engineer was due to visit the site on Wednesday to check the progress of the work and the county council has highlighted the yellow advanced signs are only advisory.

Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

For Richard Kidd, founder of the Thailand Restaurant at the junction of the ring road and Laundry Lane, the works have been highly disruptive.

He said: "It has completely messed us around. No-one is coming in as they are all fed up with the area and they are saying they can't get here.

"I can't even be bothered to complain after Covid. I can't take anymore. This is the third time in three years.

"It's a nightmare. A complete nightmare."

Access has been maintained to homes from either end of the closure.

Nick Brewer, who runs The Little Park Café in the recreation ground - just off Laundry Lane - said the works seem to have "come to a grinding halt".

Natalie and Nick Brewer of the The Little Park Café - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Brewer added: "I would have preferred works to the road rather than the pavement. Laundry Lane is like a rollercoaster."

But the road closure has not had an impact on business as the café has seen record numbers this summer.

"People still find a way of getting to us and take the long way around," said Mr Brewer - who accesses the café via Plumstead Road and South Hill Road instead.

Traders are hoping the works will be completed ahead of schools returning.

The county council intended to carry out the work in phases and during the summer holidays to minimise disruption.