Revealed: Exciting next stage of Norwich City training ground revolution

Exclusive

Published: 6:07 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 6:10 PM September 7, 2021

CGI view of what the Lotus Training Ground could look like in the next phase of its revamp - Credit: LSI Architects

A state-of-the-art recovery centre geared at helping players back from injury has been included in the latest phase of Norwich City's training ground revolution.

Since Stuart Webber's arrival at Carrow Road in 2017, the club has been quietly working behind the scenes transforming its training ground at Colney into an advanced facility to be envied.

CGI of what the recovery hub could look like at the Lotus Training Ground - Credit: LSI Architects

It has already seen run-down pitches and mobile classroom-style cabins replaced with plush buildings, a gymnasium and an impressive footballing arena.

And most recently the club became the first in the country to invest in the uber advanced Soccerbot 360 system - a German training devise which simulates in-game scenarios for players.

Now, the latest phase of the Lotus Training Grounds revamp has been revealed in blueprints submitted to South Norfolk Council for planning permission.

Overhead CGI view of the Lotus Training Ground recovery hub - Credit: LSI Architects

These plans include building a "recovery hub" designed to aid players in making comebacks from injury, improved changing facilities and an advanced media centre.

The recovery hub will consist of a new swimming pool and other facilities geared at offering aqua training and hydrotherapy to support players recovering from injury.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has already overseen a major revamp of the facilities at Colney - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, welcomed the latest proposed investment from the club.

He said: "I think it's great - one of our obstacles in the past has been the state of the training ground.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

"Five years ago it was not very impressive at all but if you go there now it really is state of the art.

"If you were to talk to anyone at the club they would now tell you there are two main selling points they have - the city itself and now the training ground and going forward it will really help attract players to the club."

South Norfolk Council will consider the club's application in due course but it is unlikely any work will take place in the near future.

Norwich City's training ground in Colney pictured from above in 2004 - Credit: Mike Page

Analysis

The transformation of the Lotus Training Ground is a huge feather in the cap of Stuart Webber's regime at Carrow Road.

The layman may question how much of an influence it has on the field but those in the know will understand just how important it is.

In years gone by, the facilities at Colney have been a major stumbling block for the club, particularly when it comes to convincing new players to sign on the dotted line.

If the club wants to continue evolving, it has to be able to wow potential signings the minute they walk through the door - and having a top-quality facility is huge for that.

And likewise, as a self-funding club, City have to make the most of small marginal gains, which the minute details of Colney can add to.

Being able to secure higher class academy status is a big deal and the Soccerbot 360 shows how the club is among the very best at embracing new technology and innovation.

This latest development is another masterstroke. We have seen in the past how injuries can blight momentum on the field - the more equipped the club is at dealing with this the better.