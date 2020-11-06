News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Last-ditch effort to stop council’s plans to pave over grass tennis courts

person

Jessica Frank-Keyes, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:24 PM November 6, 2020    Updated: 7:19 PM November 21, 2020
Residents protesting against the Heigham Park tennis court changes. Photo: John Greenaway

Residents protesting against the Heigham Park tennis court changes. Photo: John Greenaway - Credit: Archant

Campaigners have made a last-ditch attempt to stop a council’s plans to pave over the city’s remaining grass tennis courts.

Councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Norwich’s Heigham Park tennis courts closed in 2017 and now the council is to spend over £400,000 to replace them with floodlit hard courts, as part of expanding the Norwich Parks Tennis service.

But the scheme has met with repeated objections from residents and opposition councillors, as well as a petition calling for funds to be spent on “people in urgent need”.

Council cabinet members are set to award a £401,627.90 tender to Fosse Contracts Ltd to for the work on Wednesday, November 11.

READ MORE: Calls to spend money for new tennis courts on people in ‘urgent need’

Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Green councillor Denise Carlo said: “It is shameful the council intends on rubberstamping three floodlit tarmac courts at Heigham Park using £262,000 from general funds which could be spent in wards with high deprivation.

You may also want to watch:

“Democracy has been kicked out of the window. Officers decided to replace the grass courts at Heigham Park with floodlit tarmac without any prior consultation and refused requests for financial information.

“This is a council which ignores the public and does as it pleases with public money.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

She also slammed claims of free tennis for low-income families and schools as “misleading”, as these would operate as taster sessions.

Matthew Packer, Labour councillor for Sewell. Pic: Labour Party.

Matthew Packer, Labour councillor for Sewell. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

While resident John Marais queried plans to floodlight the new courts until 10pm.

READ MORE: Norwich’s final grass tennis courts remain shut amid uncertainty over future

He said: “Floodlighting can cause serious environmental damage to wildlife. Use of cheaper LED lighting has even worse environmental consequences.

“Heigham Park is a delightful small oasis of natural beauty in the city. I would like to know if the council - which claims to support the protection of the environment - is aware of the potential damage nightly floodlighting could cause.”

Annie Holgate holding a protest against Norwich City Council's revamp of Heigham Park's tennis court

Annie Holgate holding a protest against Norwich City Council's revamp of Heigham Park's tennis courts as a misuse of public money which should be spent where it is needed in poorer parts of the city. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

But Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The council is committed to enabling people to live healthy and fulfilling lives, including leisure opportunities which have significant benefit to wellbeing.”

He said the lighting was “low energy and targeted” while the project involved “significant external funding” and it was “simply not correct to say there has been no consultation - the schemes have been through a rigorous planning process”.

He added: “Our budget is set before all democratically elected councillors and approved by them.

“I am proud this administration continues to support the most vulnerable through critical services such as the council tax reduction scheme and our Pathways partnership.”

READ MORE: Time to scrap Norwich tennis court revamp, say opponents, amid wait for cash

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus