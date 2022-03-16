Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Help yourself: Garden offering free herbs planted in suburb

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:11 AM March 16, 2022
The herb garden in Langley Walk has been set up by Greener Spaces and Norwich Greens

The herb garden in Langley Walk has been set up by Greener Spaces and Norwich Green Party - Credit: Supplied by Jamie Osborn

A thriving community herb garden has been installed to brighten up a once unloved city space.

Lead by Greener Spaces and Norwich Green Party, the initiative outside St Barnabas in Langley Walk, Mancroft has cultivated a variety of plants for those living nearby to help themselves to and enjoy.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor for the ward, said: "We wanted to make it into a community herb garden.

Work has been underway in Langley Walk for the community herb garden for the last four to five months

Work has been underway in Langley Walk for the community herb garden for the last four to five months - Credit: Supplied by Jamie Osborn

"It was a bit run down and disused, but we've spent the last four or five months clearing it out, with new herbs planted on Tuesday morning.

"If people want to help themselves then of course they can but it should also smell nice. There are flowering herbs in there as well so it will brighten the area up.

"Locals will be maintaining it, and we have a few volunteers on hand.

"The idea is that herbs are easy to look after."

Cllr Jamie Osborn clearing shrubs to make way for Langley Walk's community herb garden

Cllr Jamie Osborn clearing shrubs to make way for Langley Walk's community herb garden - Credit: Supplied by Jamie Osborn


