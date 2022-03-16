Help yourself: Garden offering free herbs planted in suburb
- Credit: Supplied by Jamie Osborn
A thriving community herb garden has been installed to brighten up a once unloved city space.
Lead by Greener Spaces and Norwich Green Party, the initiative outside St Barnabas in Langley Walk, Mancroft has cultivated a variety of plants for those living nearby to help themselves to and enjoy.
Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor for the ward, said: "We wanted to make it into a community herb garden.
"It was a bit run down and disused, but we've spent the last four or five months clearing it out, with new herbs planted on Tuesday morning.
"If people want to help themselves then of course they can but it should also smell nice. There are flowering herbs in there as well so it will brighten the area up.
"Locals will be maintaining it, and we have a few volunteers on hand.
"The idea is that herbs are easy to look after."