Fenced off hole which blocks garages still unresolved

An unrepaired hole has blocked off access to people's garages and caused disruption to a hospital worker ... for FOUR years.

The hole first appeared in front of homeowners' garages at the back of Sunny Hill, in Lakenham, in 2017 but the issue continues to cause havoc.

Valerie Humphries, 74, said she reported the problem to the city council again three times over the summer after fencing was put up around the hole.

Mrs Humphries said: "I made numerous complaints to the council but to no avail. It feels like we have been going around in circles."

The metal fencing has often been moved by kids, which meant Mrs Humphries had to push it back when she was setting off to work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

"This was far from ideal at my age," said Mrs Humphries, who retired in June and who has lived in Sunny Hill for 37 years.

Her husband Christopher, 80, added: "It costs £60 a month to rent those garages but we have lost two since 2017. It's ridiculous.

"We have tried all avenues to get this sorted."

Mr Humphries believes the hole first appeared as a result of a water leak.

The couple contacted the Evening News in a bid to finally get the hole fixed once and for all as part of the 'We'll sort it' campaign, launched to try and resolve problems for city folk no matter how big or small.

A letter which was sent to Mrs Humphries by the city council in August, and seen by the Evening News, states a backlog caused a delay in responding to her about the hole.

It continues: "Further to a site visit attended by our building surveyor, a drains survey was requested to be carried out by our contractor Lanes for Drains PLC.

"Unfortunately after following this up with them they have reported they are unable to find any records of this."

It goes on to say the council would arrange a survey and carry out repair work as soon as possible.

Norwich City Council and Anglian Water have not commented.