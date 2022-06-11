Official double yellows installed in place of DIY paint job in NR3

Official double yellow lines have now been painted on the surface of Knowsley Road. Pictured inset is Sewell councillor Julie Brociek-Coulton - Credit: Contributed

An ongoing saga seems to have finally been resolved after DIY double yellow lines were painted in a city street.

Unofficial double yellows had been marked out in tape on the surface of Knowsley Road, just off Magdalen Road, in mid-April.

This was in response to the official lines fading and a scramble for parking spaces at peak times in the street.

But the lines have now been properly painted just outside the Nigel Alexandre hair salon by the county council highways team.

The strip of paint which appeared in Knowsley Road in mid-April - Credit: Contributed

Labour city and county councillor for the Sewell ward, Julie Brociek-Coulton, said: "I'm really pleased to see that the new double yellow lines have been put in and would like to thank the highways officer and department for working with me on this.

"I would ask that should people feel that a double yellow is needed where they live to get in touch with a councillor who will help to get the ball rolling.

"It is a long process though."

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

People living in Knowsley Road and staff at the Nigel Alexandre hair salon were baffled by the DIY lines and the identity of the rogue painter.

It appeared someone had resorted to desperate measures after problems with parking on the street which is not permit-only after 6.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Official double yellow lines have now been painted in Knowsley Road by the county council - Credit: Contributed

Ian Palmer, of Borwell Cycles in Spencer Street - which is near Knowsley Road - said: "There have been issues with parking. That has always been the case.

"Luckily I am personally OK because I have a forecourt but there are too many cars for the amount of space.

"You can't get two cars outside a terraced house."

Ian Palmer, of Borwell Cycles in Spencer Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

Knowsley Road homeowner Barry Chittock, 62, said people sometimes park after 6.30pm then walk to the pub at the bottom of the road or head into the city.

This has created additional competition for parking spaces in the narrow NR3 street.

"The roads were not made for all these cars," he said.

Parking on existing yellow lines and waiting restrictions is enforced by Civil Parking Enforcement Officers who are managed by councils.

The county council has been contacted for comment.