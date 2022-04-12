Mystery surrounds double yellow lines painted on road amid parking battle

A strip of double yellow lines added to Knowsley Road. Pictured inset is Julie Brociek-Coulton, city councillor for the Sewell ward - Credit: Contributed

Homeowners have been left scratching their heads after a rogue set of double yellow lines was slapped on their street.

The double yellows, marked out in tape, appeared on the surface of Knowsley Road, located just off Magdalen Road, over the weekend.

The tape was removed by the mystery painter on Monday.

Staff at nearby Nigel Alexandre hair salon are baffled as to why the short strip has been randomly tagged on the end of current markings.

The double yellow lines painted on to Knowsley Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

A staff member at the salon said they would be looking into the matter.

The salon is currently closed for refurbishment.

The Nigel Alexandre hair salon in Knowsley Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

But those living in Knowsley Road believe someone has done a DIY job on the lines.

It comes in response to issues with parking on the road which is no longer permit-only after 6.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Homeowner Barry Chittock, 62, said: "Parking is a problem here all the time. I have seen people park after 6.30pm then walk to the pub at the bottom of the road or into the city.

"The roads were not made for all these cars."

The double yellow lines after the tape was removed - Credit: Contributed

Mr Chittock has been calling for Knowsley Road to be made one-way to prevent cars "flying up and down" from both directions with drivers looking for parking spaces after work.

A 23-year-old woman, who lives just off Knowsley Road and did not wish to be named, said she noticed the yellow tape on Saturday morning having parked in the space herself the day before.

The strip of double yellow lines which have been added to Knowsley Road - Credit: Contributed

"It's just a bit strange and random," she added.

"It looks as if someone has done it themselves."

A 27-year-old man living opposite the DIY road markings, who also did not wish to be named, said: "I personally think it's best as it was because there is so little parking here anyway."

Julie Brociek-Coulton (Lab), city councillor for the Sewell ward is trying to get double yellow lines parked on roads in the area such as Crome Road and Tillp Road to ease parking issues.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city councillor for the Sewell ward - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

She said: "I do sympathise with the people living there. It must be frustrating if you can't park near your home after work.

"It's a problem throughout the area with the permits not being 24 hours. It becomes a free-for-all."