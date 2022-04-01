A new karaoke bar could soon be opening in Norwich

The Vanity venue in Prince of Wales Road may become a karaoke bar - Credit: Google Maps

The sounds of Sweet Caroline and Come on Eileen may soon come floating out of a new venue in the city's clubland.

An application has been sent to Norwich City Council proposing a restaurant and bar with karaoke rooms above be opened in Prince of Wales Road.

Xinghuang Chen An is listed as the applicant for the plans which would also see a bar put in on the upper floor.

Plans have been submitted for karaoke rooms in the centre of Norwich - Credit: Archant

Planning papers prepared by Atticad Architectural Design Services on behalf of the applicant states the proposal will not have any negative impact on neighbouring properties and would encourage business growth.

The site in question is 16 Prince of Wales Road which is occupied by the Vanity Korean barbecue restaurant.

The planning documents state the site is currently vacant and will operate under new ownership.

The owners of the restaurant have been approached for comment.

Mehdi Naeimi, a senior architectural technologist at Atticad said: "A noise impact assessment report has been carried out and there should not be issues for the neighbours.

"It is understood the adjacent properties are mostly commercial and by employing the recommended measures in the noise impact assessment, the noise level should be controlled.

"The property is located in the late night zone activities in Norwich city centre and similar uses are and have been allowed in this area."

If approved by the city council, the new venue will add to the provision of nightlife venues amid calls from ward councillors for the street to be regenerated to offer multi-purpose facilities.

Lesley Grahame (Green), city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward said: "It's a tale of two streets: people wh9o live there and visitors, daytime and night-time, thrill-seeking on the street and sleepless nights for people who live there.

"The Greens are calling for a new vision for the area."

Lesley Grahame, Green Party councillor for Thorpe Hamlet. Pic: Green Party. - Credit: Green Party

She has encouraged folk to submit their views on the application via the city council's website before the deadline of Wednesday, April 27.

The applicant has also been approached for comment.