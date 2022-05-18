Junkyard Market applies for three year extension to operate at city site

An open air food and event market in the city centre has applied for consent to continue using a car park for a further three years.

Junkyard Market is currently operating at the St Mary's Works site in Duke Street on a fixed 12-month time period.

The current consent expires on Thursday, May 19.

But organisers have now applied to Norwich City Council to grant temporary change of the car park for an extended time to ensure they do not have to apply every year.

If approved, this will permit future operations on the site seven days a week for three years including all bank holidays.

Junkyard Market has been bringing award-winning street food vendors from across the UK to its site in Norwich since it started in summer 2020.

Michael Femi-Ola, AfterDark Promotions operations manager - which organises the Junkyard events - said they are have plans in the works for new sites such as as Fulham, Nottingham, Guildford and Loughborough.

Mr Femi-Ola said an alternative location for the Junkyard Market site has not been considered in Norwich.

He added: "We have done a lot of work with local stakeholders to overcome issues which have been caused by Covid. There were 10pm curfews and nights out were a lot more regimented during that period.

"If there was a case where we did not get three years or were not given planning permission I would hope someone else would reach out and offer us a new home.

"But it is certainly not something we are thinking about at the moment."

Planning papers for the application state the market is located in a city centre conservation area and there are a number of historic buildings in the area which includes the Grade I listed Church of St Martin.

The total site area is around 0.59 acres and forms part of the wider St Mary's Works site which is made up of a mixture of two and three storey buildings.

A noise assessment has been prepared by Norwich-based Adrian James Acoustics as part of the application.

Mr Femi-Ola said: "The project has gone well for us. We very much started during the Covid period but we are enjoying the journey."